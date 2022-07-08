Matheus Pires, from No Limite, is diagnosed with monkeypox

Former participant in No Limite, Matheus Pires was diagnosed with monkeypox (monkeypox, in English) on Wednesday (7/6), when he showed symptoms of the disease and had to be hospitalized. The information, according to the LeoDias column, would have shaken Globo’s interior, since he had direct contact with Victor, a participant who is in the top 5 of the reality show.

The statement published on Pires’ social networks says that the situation is stable. As a result, he will not be present in the grand finale of the program that will take place this Thursday night (7/7), when finalists and eliminated will meet again.

12th eliminated from the survival reality show, the pedagogical director was one of the participants who generated the most subject. On the internet, he went viral by adopting a different game strategy: when introducing himself to his tribe, Pires created a character and told lies about his life.

Monkey pox cases have increased in recent hours

Brazilian health agencies confirmed 36 new cases in the last few hours. In total, 142 cases of the viral disease caused by the hMPXV virus (acronym for Human Monkeypox Virus) have been recorded.

According to the Ministry of Health, most cases were confirmed in the state of São Paulo, a sum of 98 infected people. Rio de Janeiro appears next, with 28 occurrences of the disease, Minas Gerais (eight), Ceará (two), Paraná (two), Rio Grande do Sul (two), Federal District (one) and Rio Grande do Norte (one ).

