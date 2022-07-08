Mbappé asks for the star’s departure from PSG for indiscipline and causes intrigue in the club’s dressing room

One of the favorites to win the next edition of the Champions League, PSG face big problems even before the start of a new season. Filled with stars such as Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, Ramos and among other great athletes, the dressing room could be a big problem for the club’s newest coach, Christophe Galtier.

Christophe Galtier arrived a few days ago at PSG and is already facing a big problem with the Ligue 1 club’s heavy locker room. ‘discipline’ of shirt 10, aiming for his off field.

The possible decision of the French player did not go down very well for PSG players, especially Lionel Messi, a personal friend of Neymar. According to the newspaper, the Argentine does not approve of the Brazilian’s departure from Paris, even more so in the way that the media is reporting, with Mbappé’s involvement.

Since signing a renewal deal with PSG, hundreds of rumors linking the Frenchman’s decisions have been reported in France. Neymar is certainly a topic that will still be debated, as PSG think about selling their football.

PSG on the market

While its stars cause ‘intrigue’ in the dressing room, PSG keep an eye on the market. The club’s idea is to hire a great defender. Skriniar, from Inter, is the name of the moment.