Medical team pronounces on controversy with Mrio Frias in hospital – Famosos

Mrio Frias (photo: Reproduction/YouTube)

The actor Mr Friaswho was hospitalized in the last few days at Hospital Santa Lcia, in Asa Sul, in Brasília, after having suffered an acute infarction, caused controversy after rumors that he would have had a star attack within the health unit. the medical teamin turn, spoke on the subject through a statement.

In a note signed by Sergio Murilo Domingues Sul, director of the hospital, and published on the social networks of the former member of the Special Secretary for Culture of the Bolsonaro government (PL), was denied an alleged misconduct or misbehavior committed by the artist.

Mrio Frias’ team also took a stand against the rumors involving the federal deputy candidate for So Paulo. ‘Even in such a delicate moment, the privacy and anguish experienced by Mrio Frias’ family were not respected. It is unfortunate that some media do not respect even a moment that involves a person’s health and life’he said, on Twitter.

Even in such a delicate moment, the privacy and anguish experienced by Mario Frias’ family were not respected. It is unfortunate that some media do not respect even a moment that involves a person’s health and life. pic.twitter.com/BAGSEreYi2 — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) July 7, 2022

Mrio Frias was hospitalized this past Monday (4th), after having suffered an acute heart attack.. The former secretary underwent cardiac catatherism with removal of thrombi. According to the hospital, the famous ‘continue in recovery and without instability’.

