Méliuz is giving away R$10,000 travel vouchers; see how to win

Méliuz will give away a travel voucher worth R$10 thousand reais among its users. See how to participate!

Méliuz, a technology company that aims to boost sales at partner stores through an easy, complete and integrated shopping experience for users, will give away a travel voucher worth R$10,000 among users who register any invoice to earn cashback until July 31st. The action, called Méliuz Passport, is valid for all invoice offers in effect in the period.

How to participate in the Méliuz draw?

To participate in the draw, the user must have the Méliuz app installed on their cell phone, go to the ‘Invoice’ tab and perform the necessary steps to receive the cashback. In this way, in addition to earning cashback with their invoices from supermarkets, pharmacies and the most diverse e-commerces, users compete for a travel voucher worth R$10 thousand reais to the destination of their choice.

Each invoice with cashback from the “Win ​​every week” campaign generates 1 ticket. The campaigns of partner brands carried out during the period of participation in the draw generate 4 tickets (regardless of the quantity purchased). Therefore, the more invoices sent via the app, the greater the chances of winning a dream trip.

Lucky numbers will be sent until the 25/08/2022 and the result will be according to the extraction of the Federal Lottery on the 27/08/2022. The announcement of the result will take place within 7 (seven) days, counting from the date of calculation, with the lucky number included in the commercial promotion being exposed, in addition to the name of the winner. The disclosure will be made through Méliuz’s social media and the recipient will be communicated through contact by email, being requested to confirm and send registration data.

Access the full promotion regulation and participate.

To earn cashback by reading the Invoice, the user must first activate the offer in the Méliuz app before purchasing the products at any establishment, whether in a physical store, online or via delivery app. Then, just scan the QR Code or enter the access key of the Electronic Invoice of the purchase, through the application.

The amount returned on each purchase is credited to the Méliuz statement and, upon completing R$20 of available balance, the consumer can instantly transfer the amount to their digital account at Méliuz and use the money as they wish – transfer via Pix, invest in bitcoin and more, without paying anything for it.

