Michelle Giannella, head of Gazeta, is accused of asking subordinates to exchange nudes for articles – Country

Producers and reporters from TV Gazette accuse the manager of the Sports department of the São Paulo broadcaster of directing them to send half-naked photos to press officers or athletes in exchange for interviews. Michelle Gianella, who took office in 2019, denies such conduct. The information is from the Uol portal.

A journalist, whose identity was withheld, reported that Michelle gave the orientation with “a smile on her face”. “I felt like an incompetent who could only work if she showed her body,” she told the report.

Former Gazeta reporter Guilherme Camarda confirmed that he witnessed one of the episodes. According to him, the journalist asked the subordinate to send “a photo in a bikini to get an interview”.

Michelle, in turn, denied the orientation, which she called a “lie”. “I’ve been doing this job for 24 years and I’ve never used my body to expose myself or to get something with an athlete. For God’s sake, people, there’s no such thing,” he clarified.

The journalist has presented “Gazeta Esportiva” daily since 2000. Three years later, she also took charge of “Mesa Redonda”, on Sundays. In 2019, she was promoted to the position of manager of the Sports department.

Complaints of moral harassment

In the meantime, as a contractor for the station, employees complain that she has practiced bullying on several occasions. Michelle reportedly told an open meeting that the medical certificate presented by a reporter was fake. Another was fired after developing depression because of the boss’s conduct.

In a statement, Gazeta denied the existence of complaints in HR against Michelle. “The allegations of bullying in the sports department are unfounded. There are no internal or legal records on the subject, which came to our attention only through the press.”