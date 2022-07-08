Mickey Mouse goes into the public domain and will become mine, yours, ours

Mickey Mouse, one of the most popular characters in the world, will enter the public domain in 2024. Strange? We explain.

The Disney classic was designed in 1928 by Walt Disney. His first appearance was in the short “Steamboat Willie”, on November 18, 1928 – in which Mickey is a boat pilot. From then on, the success was absolute, and it remains until today, almost 100 years later.

The process to make some artistic production public domain exists all over the world — including Brazil. In the US, copyright law provides that artistic creations, including characters, cease to be exclusive to their creators 95 years after their conception. This means that the character can be used by any creator in any work, whether movies, books, comics, etc.

It was this law that allowed him, for example, that the child character Winnie the Pooh became a serial killer in the movie “Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey”. And it’s the same one that allows certain advertisements to use classical music composed in the 19th century as a soundtrack, for example.

Since the 1970s Disney has struggled to postpone this moment. With its strong lobby, it managed to change the legislation several times, always postponing this moment.

But copyright expiration does not come without limitations. The professional who uses the image of the mouse will have to be careful not to link the image of creation to Disney.

The fact is that, from 2024 onwards, we will see a lot of our dear little mouse in various creations. The question will be whether Disney will play hardball in the courts to protect its main character’s image.