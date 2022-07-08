Milk, whey and dairy drink: understand what they are and nutritional differences | agribusiness

The product was placed on the same shelf as regular milk, but it is actually a dairy drink: a mixture of milk and wheya compost made by the industry to reduce the price to the consumer.

Milk between R$7 and R$10 attracts consumers’ attention; see reasons for discharge

On social media, the dairy drink also went viral, but with many believing that the product would just be a serum.

2 of 3 Understand the difference between milk, whey and dairy drink — Photo: Arte/g1 Understand the difference between milk, whey and dairy drink — Photo: Arte/g1

For a long time, for example, chocolate drinks and yoghurts have been manufactured with the whey, which is nothing more than a residual liquid from the production of other dairy products, such as cheese.

“If I take the milk and put a rennet [coagulador de leite]there is a concentration of protein and fat there that will form the cheese. The remaining liquid is the whey“, explains Andrea Esquivel, nutritionist and technical consultant for the Brazilian Association of Milk Producers (Abraleite).

Whey Protein is another example of a derivative. This product is whey protein isolate sold in powder form.

According to Andrea, whey and dairy drinks can be consumed normally by people, but they have a low nutritional quality when compared to whole cow’s milksays Andrea.

“Milk is rich in calcium and proteins and dairy drinks have less of these nutrients”, he explains.

3 of 3 Milk is richer in calcium and protein than whey — Photo: Arte/g1 Milk is richer in calcium and protein than whey — Photo: Arte/g1

Nutritionist Tamiris Vieira Camargo explains that both milk and whey can be part of a healthy diet.

“The big problem is the lack of clarification on labeling and packaging, going against the basic principle that the consumer has the right to know what he is consuming”, he highlights.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, there is a rule that regulates the sale of whey for human consumption in liquid, concentrated and powder forms.

“The whey […] for years it was considered a by-product, being discarded by the dairy industries along with wastewater or destined for animal feed”, he explained.