Minas Gerais referee, Igor Benevenuto says he is homosexual: ‘Finally myself’

Referee from Minas Gerais Igor Junio Benevenuto, 41, declared himself homosexual in an interview with Globo group’s “Nos Armários dos Vestiários” podcast. With that, he became the first FIFA judge to come out as gay.
“My name is Igor Junio Benevenuto de Oliveira. I am a soccer referee. From today, I will no longer be the versions of Igor that I created. neighbors, character for straight society. I will only be Igor, a man, gay, who respects people and their choices. No masks. Only Igor. No filter and finally myself”, he said.
In a strong statement, he told of his connection with football: “Football is a sport that I grew up deeply hating. I couldn’t stand the environment, machismo and prejudice disguised as a joke.”
Benevenuto told what he had to do to face the sexist environment of football: “To survive in the circle of kids who lived on the ground playing ball, I created a character, a plastered version of myself. Football was a ‘man’ thing, and from an early age I already knew I was gay. There was no more perfect place to hide my sexuality. But gambling wasn’t a lasting option, so I took the only possible path: I became a referee.”
The referee said he had not previously declared himself gay for fear of violence. “Until today, it’s never really been me. Gays are often not themselves. Limiting our attitudes so as not to disappoint the expectations of the straight world. I’ve spent my life sacrificing what I am to protect myself from the physical and emotional violence of homophobia. And I ended up in one of the most hostile spaces for a homosexual. It was because of this knowledge that I hated football”.
Igor also stated that there are many homosexuals in football: “We, the gays in football, are many. We are everywhere. But 99.99% are in the closet. There are referees, players, coaches, married, with children, separated, with a double life… It has everything. We recognize each other. I joke that we have a Wi-Fi that is constantly on and that it connects with the other even unintentionally. We exist and we deserve the right to talk about it, to live normally “, said.
Verbal attacks from fans and managers, he revealed, were frequent throughout his career. Never from players or coaches, he pointed out.
“The guy over there gets pissed off at the result of a game and vents about insults against my sexual orientation. ‘You little fag, you little fag. I know why you didn’t score that penalty. and coaches never offended me. It came from the manager and the crowd every time. And every time that happens I report it on the scoresheet. A fight, but I don’t give up”.
religiosity
Igor recounts the suffering of a gay man inside the church. “Religion was very present in my family, and that’s why I grew up in the church. And there it is recorded in the scriptures of the Bible: a man who lies with another man is a sinner. An imposition for us to be straight. In my church there was even the debate, an interest in understanding the LGBTQIA+ universe, but still being what I am is considered wrong and, if wrong, there will be divine punishments,” he said.
“The Bible only leaves two options: heterosexual marriage or a celibate life. Anything other than that is abhorrent. For a while I believed that there was something very wrong with me, because, while respecting the church, this doctrine failed miserably with the what I felt. I remained the same, only without the right to express myself. An Igor full of layers”, he added.