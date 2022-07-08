Minas Gerais referee, Igor Benevenuto says he is homosexual: ‘Finally myself’

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe / EM DA PRESS Benevenuto is one of the main referees of MG Referee from Minas Gerais Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto, 41, declared himself homosexual in an interview with Globo group’s “Nos Armários dos Vestiários” podcast. With that, he became the first FIFA judge to come out as gay.

“My name is Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira. I am a soccer referee. From today, I will no longer be the versions of Igor that I created. neighbors, character for straight society. I will only be Igor, a man, gay, who respects people and their choices. No masks. Only Igor. No filter and finally myself”, he said.

In a strong statement, he told of his connection with football: “Football is a sport that I grew up deeply hating. I couldn’t stand the environment, machismo and prejudice disguised as a joke.” Benevenuto told what he had to do to face the sexist environment of football: “To survive in the circle of kids who lived on the ground playing ball, I created a character, a plastered version of myself. Football was a ‘man’ thing, and from an early age I already knew I was gay. There was no more perfect place to hide my sexuality. But gambling wasn’t a lasting option, so I took the only possible path: I became a referee.” The referee said he had not previously declared himself gay for fear of violence. “Until today, it’s never really been me. Gays are often not themselves. Limiting our attitudes so as not to disappoint the expectations of the straight world. I’ve spent my life sacrificing what I am to protect myself from the physical and emotional violence of homophobia. And I ended up in one of the most hostile spaces for a homosexual. It was because of this knowledge that I hated football”.

Igor also stated that there are many homosexuals in football: “We, the gays in football, are many. We are everywhere. But 99.99% are in the closet. There are referees, players, coaches, married, with children, separated, with a double life… It has everything. We recognize each other. I joke that we have a Wi-Fi that is constantly on and that it connects with the other even unintentionally. We exist and we deserve the right to talk about it, to live normally “, said.