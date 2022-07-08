Mineiro director responds to Ronaldo about interest in cabin income

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro In a recent live, Ronaldo revealed a disagreement over the revenue of Mineiro’s cabins Cruzeiro and Mineiro are close to an agreement to block dates until the end of the season, but the stadium administrator has not given up on a specific point: profit from boxes.

In a recent live, Ronaldo charged participation in this recipe. The commercial director of the stadium, Samuel Lloyd replied that the owner of 90% of the shares of the Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro.

“It’s very easy. We can exchange what we receive with the sale of a cabin for a rental price of the studio, because today we don’t. We don’t receive it. Today, if an event producer wants to perform in Mineiro, he will pay a minimum of R$ 500 thousand to enter”, said the executive.

“We don’t have that with clubs. We get into risk. I don’t have rent value. My remuneration is at that risk. When I have a good game, I sell well. When I have a bad game, I don’t sell almost nothing”, complemented Lloyd in participation in the podcast Superesportes Interview.

Ronaldo’s allegation that Mineiro would not have an event to sell a box if Cruzeiro did not send their games at the stadium. For this reason, in Fenmeno’s view, the revenue from these spaces should be shared.

“For example, we want to play in Mineiro, but we want the income from our show, from our game. It’s just that they sold all the boxes for this year. Well, they sold the boxes and if we don’t play there ? Who bought the cabin will have what?, questioned the ex-shirt 9 in live broadcast on April 1st.

Despite the differences, Cruzeiro and Mineiro are in the process of signing a contract for the games to be played at the stadium until the end of the year. In addition, there are negotiations for a larger agreement, in which the celestial team would manage the Gigante da Pampulha in a shared way with Minas Arena.