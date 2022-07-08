Minister releases video of driver spilling gasoline: ‘Alegria do povo’

Minister of Mines and Energy Adolfo Sachsida published a video that shows a driver pouring gasoline after the fuel price plummets. “Let it pour. Gasoline is low, let it pour”, shouted the supporter of President Bolsonaro (PL) as the fuel pump spilled gasoline.

“It’s great to see Brazilians happy with the drop in gasoline prices. I send my hugs to this Brazilian I don’t know but who brightened my day with his joy and good humor!!! Good Friday everyone, stay with God!” , wrote the minister on his Twitter.

In the video, the citizen takes the fuel pump from the attendant’s hand and pours it all over the vehicle. “Gasoline lowered Bolsonaro! Wash the tire, wash it. Let it pour”, shouted the man.

Risk of spilling gasoline at a gas station

In addition to waste, spilling gasoline at a gas station presents a number of risks. The dangers are as much for the establishment’s employees as for drivers and the environment.

Excessive fuel on the gas station floor can cause fires and explosions. It is worth remembering that in the composition of these materials there are several flammable and toxic chemical products. A spark in contact with the fuel is capable of causing a tragedy.

Another risk of pedestrians slipping on wet floors. In addition, fuel leakage can contaminate the ground.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais