Moa or Rebecca? Find out who Chiquinho will stay with after the judge’s decision on the boy’s custody

In face and courageshown by Globo at 7pm, Moa (Marcelo Serrado) and Rebecca (Mariana Santos) will fight in court for custody of Chiquinho (Guilherme Tavares). For those who don’t know, in the past, the blonde decided to drop everything to flee the country with Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) and abandoned the son with the father.

Repentant, Rebeca came back willing to fight for the boy. Therefore, she will face in the courts with Moa and the atmosphere will be very tense. In fact, the two will disagree and exchange pins in front of the judge. The decision, however, will greatly displease the ex-couple.

See also – In a twist, Moa has his name publicized in the press and he is exposed for something he did on the sly; know everything

After hearing both sides of the story, the judge will decide that Chiquinho spends weekends with his mother and weekdays with his father. Both Rebeca and Moa wanted full custody of the boy. Despite this, they will have to respect the sovereign decision of the judge. The soap opera, it is worth mentioning, is authored by Claudia Souto and has been a success at Globo.

The plot is written by Alessandra Poggi, under the general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and artistic direction of Luiz Henrique Rios. Starred by Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vittithe telenovela also has Danilo Mesquita, Débora Ozório, Malu Galli, Marcello Novaes, Jayme Matarazzo and Bárbara Paz in the main roles.