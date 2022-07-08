Monkeypox: outbreak of disease raises alarm | Advertising Special – Unimed Centro-Oeste Paulista

Smallpox is a disease caused by a virus that has caused about 500 million deaths, according to scholars. It would have appeared in India, with descriptions in Asia and Africa even before the Christian era. In Brazil, the disease was first identified in 1563, in Bahia. The information is from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Smallpox can be classified into two categories: smallpox major and smallpox minor, the former being the most lethal type of the disease, with a lethality of about 30%. Smallpox minor is milder, with a lethality of less than 1%.

Transmission occurs, in most cases, by inhaling droplets containing the virus, which are eliminated by the patient when talking, coughing or sneezing. Although less common, smallpox can be contracted by handling clothing, sheets, or other objects contaminated by the patient.

The average incubation period is 12 days. After that, the symptoms appear abruptly. Are they:

High fever

Headaches

Body pain

rebate

Chills

These symptoms last for about four days and, after the period, the disease progresses to the most severe form, with a reduction in fever and the appearance of rashes on the skin.

During this phase of the disease, the risk of blindness is great, as the lesions cause itching and, by scratching and touching the eyes, the patient can trigger inflammation in the organ.

The crusts fall off about 10 days after they form, leaving permanent scars on the skin. Deaths from smallpox were usually due to a massive body response that caused shock and triggered multiple organ failure.

The diagnosis of the disease is basically clinical. Laboratory tests to diagnose the disease are carried out, for example, by culturing the virus from the blood or from skin lesions.

When smallpox still occurred on the planet, no treatment was effective. The indicated measures only tried to alleviate the itching and pain caused by the lesions.

The vaccine was responsible for eradicating the disease from the planet, putting an end to years of deaths and irreversible sequelae. The immunizer was created by Edward Jenner, a physician from England, and was applied until the 1980s, when smallpox finally came to an end.

He observed in 1789 that people who milked cows did not contract smallpox after acquiring cowpox. In 1796, he extracted the pus present in a lesion from a person who had contracted the disease and inoculated it into a healthy boy, who acquired the disease mildly.

After some time, Jenner inoculated the same boy with material taken from a pustule of a person with smallpox. The boy did not contract the disease, which meant he was immune to it. The professional then experimented with other people, including his own son. The results of the experiment were published in 1798.

Despite facing resistance, in a short time, his discovery was recognized and spread throughout the world. In 1799, the first vaccine institute was created in London, and in 1800, the British Navy began to adopt vaccination. The vaccine arrived in Brazil in 1804, brought by the Marquis of Barbacena.

Monkeypox/Monkeypox

Monkeypox is transmitted by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the orthopoxvirus genus. It is considered a viral zoonosis, that is, it is transmitted to humans from animals. The disease has symptoms very similar to those seen in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

The incubation period is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days, according to the WHO. The name monkeypox originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958.

The first human case was identified in a child in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970. Currently, according to the WHO, most animals susceptible to this type of smallpox are rodents, such as rats and prairie dogs.

However, until the end of the report, 16 countries had already registered cases of the disease in humans, including Brazil, with 11. For this reason, Geovana Momo, an infectious disease doctor and a member of Unimed Lençóis Paulista, comments on the matter.

Specialist explains the main points of attention about monkeypox and clarifies whether public fanfare is necessary

WHO is working with affected countries to expand monitoring of the disease, find and support people who may be infected, and provide guidance on how to manage the disease.