Morumbi has an atmosphere of decision and the presence of a Stranger Things star in the crowd

2 hours ago

The São Paulo fans staged a beautiful party in the surroundings of Morumbi this Thursday, before the ball rolled for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, against Universidad Católica, and had the illustrious presence of British actor Jamie Bower, from the series Stranger Things.

Bower plays the villain Vecna ​​in Stranger Things, one of the most watched at the moment, and made a point of registering the São Paulo crowd at the arrival of the bus carrying the tricolor delegation.

With fireworks, flares, instruments and flags, thousands of São Paulo residents created an atmosphere worthy of decision when the squad arrived at the Morumbi stadium. The club sold 46,000 tickets in advance for this Thursday’s clash with Universidad Católica.

In the first leg, in Chile, São Paulo beat Universidad Católica 4-2, with goals from Luciano (2), Reinaldo and Calleri, but three players were sent off: Igor Vinícius, Rodrigo Nestor and Calleri.

To qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, São Paulo can even lose by a goal difference. If the team led by Rogério Ceni is defeated by two goals, the decision will go to penalties. Católica will only advance if they beat Tricolor by three goals in the middle of Morumbi.

