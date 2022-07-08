Most promising stocks in the final stretch of 2022; see the sectors for the second half – Money Times

Last week we had the end of the first half of 2022. And what a complicated period for actions and for the variable income generally.

O Ibovespa (IBOV) ended the first 6 months of the year down by almost 6%, at 98,542 points.

In June alone, the index fell by 11.5%, the biggest monthly drop since March 2020. For those who don’t remember, it was the “month of Covid-19” in the stock market, when that series of circuit breakers in our market.

with all the economic scenario still very cloudy aheadinvestors’ attention is now turning to what to do in the second half of the year.

the big doubt

The doubt if we’ve already hit rock bottomor if it is still possible to dig this hole even more, torments those who want to hit the coveted “market background”.

The only truth is that we still don’t know how far the crisis can extend.

The minutes of the last meeting of the Fomc, the monetary policy committee of the US central bank (Fed), brought a slight relief to the purses.

The document stated that the monetary entity’s main concern continues to be the control of inflation, but that it sees the economy of the United Statess strong enough to face the period.

That was the cue for the markets show more optimism.

On the other hand, those same investors, who are eager for any news that sounds a little more promising, seem to have forgotten that the current Fed chairman, Jerome Powellrecently stated that his main concern in containing the inflation can (and should) bring a recessive scenario to the American economy.

Thus, the scenarios outlined make investors opt, within their expectations, for the glass “either half full or half empty”. And the biggest possibility we have so far is one second half affected worldwide by rising US interest rates.

We still have to put in the balance, in addition to external interest putting pressure on our inflation (since the dollar tends to strengthen in the world), the internal scenario involving the political and fiscal risks.

Sectors to win in the crisis

Thus, the most defensive sectors promise to be the most interesting in variable income in this “initial” scenario of the second semester.

good companies from energy and sanitation sectorfor example, should continue with the good performance in the first half.

O commodity sectormainly export, also tends to be a segment with greater protection for the investor, even with the seemingly endless volatility caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

But a caveat must be made to the oil sector, and in particular the Petrobras (PETR4).

The possibility of government interference in the company, in order to control the fuel price and inflation, can bring turmoil and greater volatility.

Taking advantage

I also keep an eye on financial sectorespecially large banks, which tend to take advantage of the greater interest ratedespite the increasing risk of default.

Finally, for those investors “descendants” of the boom in real estate fundsyou paper backgrounds should continue to stand out in the current moment.

already the brick funds that should only come back to have a good appreciation of their shares when the economic moment shows signs of recoverywith the consequent turn of the interest rate downwards.

Thus, sectors that depend on a more favorable economic cycle, such as retail, technology and constructionmay take a little longer to react. Care and patience when investing in these sectors.

And let the second semester come!

Take the opportunity to check all the columns of Beto Assado here at Money Times.

Follow Money Times on LinkedIn!

Stay informed, post and interact with the Money Times on LinkedIn. In addition to staying on top of the main news, you have exclusive content about career, participates in polls, understands about the market and how to be ahead in your work. But that’s not all: you open new connections and find people who are a good addition to your network. No matter your profession, follow Money Times on LinkedIn!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute investment advice..