Mother gives birth in her car, in front of the HSA Emergency Room

Aline was 41 weeks pregnant.

⁸Yesterday, during the day, seven babies had already been born at the Obstetric Center of Hospital Santo Antônio, but what was not expected was that a father would arrive in a hurry asking for a wheelchair to pick up his wife, who was in the car in front of the Emergency Room. Help.

Aline’s husband had a baby blanket in his hands and the professionals already realized that a pregnant woman was going to give birth. Something already commonplace in our institution, made the Gynecologists and Obstetricians soon rush to the front of the unit to evaluate the patient.

Aline was 41 weeks pregnant and did not expect her first pregnancy to be delivered so quickly. “We have been married for 20 years and we were looking forward to having our first child, Agatha is a blessing, very calm and smiling”, highlights Aline.

Dr Samira Sabbagh, gynecologist and obstetrician, highlights “When we arrived, we found that there was no possibility of taking the patient out of the car to transport her to the Obstetric Center. Thus, we set up an improvised tent to protect the patient in this very special moment. Even in these atypical conditions, the delivery was peaceful and humanized”.

For Gynecologist and Obstetrician Dr. Paula Zanatta Webster was a humanized moment “The husband was excited, then he went behind the bench to support his wife, encouraging and speaking words of encouragement, the mother was focused and connected in her delivery. After the birth, even in a car, the mother cut the umbilical cord and they had skin-to-skin contact.”

Text: Larissa Machado / HSA