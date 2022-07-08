Ms. Marvel | Actress reacts to barrage of negative reviews

Currently running on Disney+, Ms. Marvel suffered from a barrage of negative reviews from “fans” who didn’t like the changes compared to the comics.

For the first time, Iman Vellani had the opportunity to comment on the situation.

‎”I’m not on social media, but I hear things my mom says to me. It’s honestly very laughable, and I think change is scary for a lot of people. And having a show that involves a 16-year-old girl who is Pakistani, Muslim and a superhero…it’s scary for a lot of people.”

“I think the show is responsible for taking that Band Aid out, and I hope people fall in love with Kamala. It’s a series made for Marvel fans. We wanted Ms. Marvel was a love letter to comic book fans. So I don’t really care about that (bombing)!‎”

Ms Marvel it presents Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. Aspiring artist, gamer and a voracious writer, she is a huge fan of the Avengers – Captain Marvel in particular. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world. That is, until she is given super powers, like the heroes she’s always looked up to. After all, life is easier with super powers, right?

The directing team includes Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (two-time Oscar winner in the Best Documentary Short Film category) and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead).