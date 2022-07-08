Music Critic From Billboard, VICE & More Screws New Metallica Fans With “Guide”

With the recent increase in popularity that the Metallica is winning after having appeared in Stranger Thingsmany people are taking the opportunity to also talk about the acclaimed band.

the music critic Dan Ozziwho has worked on major portals such as VICE, Noisey, Billboard and more, treated the matter a little more sarcastically, shall we say, when making a comment aimed at new fans of the group led by James Hetifield.

In your twitter accountHe wrote:

Hello ‘zoomers’ discovering Metallica because of ‘Stranger Things’. Here are some things you need to know about the band. First of all, their best album is St. Anger…

After the repercussion of the joke, which has already received more than 42,600 likes, Ozzi, author of the book SELLOUT: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994-2007)returned to the social network and declared:

Oh my god, there are a lot of people in the answers not understanding that this is a joke! (The joke is that the band’s standout work is actually their 2011 collaboration with Lou Reed).

For those who haven’t followed Metallica for a longer time, it’s worth pointing out that the albums cited by the music critic are considered by veteran fans as some of the worst albums ever released by the band.

So much St. Angereighth studio album released in 2003 as Lulua 2011 collaboration between the band and iconic singer-songwriter Lou Reedare works that, to say the least, were not very well received by the public.

Metallica in Stranger Things

Although Metallica’s appearance on the hit Netflix series has angered some longtime fans, the group has been quite receptive to new members of the “Metallica family”.

We showed you yesterday the affectionate message the band shared on their TikTok account welcoming their newest admirers. More here.

The repercussion involving the band came after Metallica’s 1986 classic, “Master of Puppets”, integrates an epic scene of Stranger Things. This Thursday (7), the song went on to occupy the 12th place of Spotify’s World Top 50.

