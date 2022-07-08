Nacon announces open world game

Nacon has announced that it is developing an open-world survival game set in the Terminator universe. The title, presented in a short teaser and with no official name, will tell a story of its own inspired by the events of the films.

In the post-apocalyptic game, players assume the role of a group of survivors as they fight for their lives in a punishing, low-resource world. The action will take place sometime between Judgment Day and the creation of John Connor’s resistance and should feature interesting references for fans.

In the clip, you can see that the standard Terminator model T-800 will be the antagonist. However, due to the game’s conceptual ambition and the idea of ​​exploring a massive open world, there is the possibility that new threats will be introduced. Check out the teaser below:

The Terminator game, according to a project developed by the Milan studio of Nacon — responsible for the Rims Racing simulator —, remains without a release date.

Terminator is in the new season of Warzone

With 100 tiers and plenty of rewards, the Call of Duty: Warzone Mercenaries of Fortune Season Battle Pass has the Terminator as one of the highlights. The special pack will be available for a limited time and will feature the T-1000 prototype, liquid metal villain from the second film in the series. Click here to learn more.

