Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Nadal provokes rare Grand Slam feat with semi-final withdrawal 1 Views

Rafael Nadal put an end to the ‘Nadal Slam’, by giving up even before entering the field to face Nick Kyrgios. The Spaniard couldn’t stand the tear in an abdominal muscle he suffered in front of taylor fritzwhich caused a very rare feat in the history of Grand Slam tournaments.

It’s just that this is only the third time in the Open Era that you won’t play a semi-final or final in a Major. The first was at the 2018 US Open, when Steffi Graf took a walkover against Chris Evert due to a stomach virus. In 1992, at the Australian Open, Jim Courier gave up before measuring forces with Richard Krajicek due to tendonitis in the shoulder.

