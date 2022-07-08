Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semi due to abdominal injury | sneakers

Tennis player Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Wimbledon semifinals due to an abdominal muscle injury. With that, Nick Kyrgios advances directly to the decision, the first time that the Australian will make a Grand Slam final in his career, which takes place this Sunday at 10 am.

Sportv3 broadcasts the title match from 9:30 am and you can follow everything in real time here on ge.globo. The other finalist will be known this Friday, with the game also starting at 9:30 am, in the duel between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.

+ Wimbledon will have two debutants in women’s singles final

1 of 2 Rafael Nadal crestfallen in victory over Taylor Fritz — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Rafael Nadal crestfallen in victory over Taylor Fritz – Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

“I don’t want to go on the court and not be competitive enough to play my best. The most important thing for me is happiness, not a title,” said the Spanish tennis player.

The Spaniard entered the quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz already with the problem and needed assistance during the match. Despite the strong pain, reported by himself, he won by 3 sets to 2, in a game lasting 4h20.

Imaging tests done this Thursday detected a 7mm tear in the abdominal muscle. Despite the problem, the Spaniard still intended to play, according to Marca. However, after training in the morning, Nadal called a press conference and announced his withdrawal.

Nadal talks to doctor during match with Taylor Fritz

Nadal said he ignored requests from his father and sister to give up the game while he suffered to move around the court and, mainly, serve. At the press conference, he said he didn’t know how he managed to get the comeback in five sets under these conditions.

“There’s one thing more important than winning Wimbledon: it’s my health,” he added.

With that, Touro Miúra gives up the chance to win the Grand Slam, that is, win all four majors in the same year, for the first time in his career. Rod Laver remains the only male player to achieve the feat.

Unprecedented feat for Kyrgios

Nadal’s WO earned Nick Kyrgios a spot in the Wimbledon decision. This is the first time that the controversial Australian tennis player has made a singles final in a Grand Slam. The previous best result had been a spot in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2015.

2 of 2 Kyrgios admits to spitting on a Wimbledon 2022 fan – Photo: Reuters Kyrgios admits to spitting on a Wimbledon 2022 fan – Photo: Reuters

Kyrgios started the year, however, winning his first major cup in his career, precisely in his native country. In January, he was champion in the men’s duo alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, with the right to win over the number 1 duo Metic and Pavic.

The controversies, which have always surrounded the player’s career, did not subside in 2022. Only in this edition of Wimbledom, Kyrgios admitted to having spat at a fan who, according to him, was cursing him, and was fined for breaking the tournament’s dress code when wear a red cap to leave the court.