Nando Reis and Pitty perform unprecedented show at Espaço Unimed – Blog Amaury Jr.

Pitty and Nando Reis have been working since last year on the project of a unique show, with which they will tour Brazil and, on Friday, September 23, they arrive in São Paulo, at Espaço Unimed. Named “As Sua, as Minhas e as Nossas”, the tour will bring the two together singing songs from their repertoire, with new arrangements, reinterpretations and even unreleased songs.

This story began when Pitty sang a version of “Relicário” on the program Saia Justa (GNT), of which she was one of the hosts. Nando listened and sent a message saying he was thrilled with the re-reading. Pitty teased him back: “Shall we do something together?”. Then came the first partnership, the title song very samba old-school São Paulo “Tiro no Coração”, recorded in 2021. And then came the uncontrollable desire to get together for this unprecedented tour.



The gerund PittyNando, as they joke, unites the two artists and the two bands on stage, presenting a setlist of more than 20 songs. The setlist they will present is a mix of songs by each one, with new arrangements and great hits: “All Star” (Nando Reis), “Máscara” (Pitty), “Do Seu Lado” (Nando Reis), ” Adora Me” (Pitty) and several other surprises. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or at the Espaço Unimed box office.