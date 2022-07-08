NASA discovers way to find signs of life on Mars

According to a new NASA experiment, it is possible to find signs of life ancient on Mars. Just dig 2 meters or more into the ground on the surface of the red planet. This likely feat would be due to amino acids remaining from a time when the planet in the solar system may have been inhabited.

The researchers and scientists of the American space company are after the tracks of these amino acids. According to the Scripps Research Institute, these compounds are believed to have played a role in the creation of life as we know it.

Finding these amino acids could be the key to understanding the chemical and biological training of proteins essential for the creation of life in other stars as well. Despite the promising understanding, there is some concern on the part of scientists.

This is due to the fact that Mars does not have a magnetic field around it, in addition to having a very fragile atmosphere.

The lack of a strong atmosphere makes its entire surface susceptible to cosmic radiation. And it is precisely this radiation that has the power to destroy amino acids.

“Our results suggest that amino acids are destroyed by cosmic rays in the rocks and regoliths of the Martian surface at much faster rates than previously thought,” reported Alexander Pavlov of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Pavlov explained that the American space company’s current missions aim to delve about five centimeters deep into the Martian soil. The objective is to avoid the destruction of amino acids, since at this depth it would take 20 million years to completely destroy the compound contained in the rock.

The precious amino acids have not yet been found on Mars, but they were discovered on meteorites that came from the red planet, raising the hopes of scientists. Researchers race against time hoping to find the solution in the midst of Martian soil.