NASA re-establishes communication with the CAPSTONE mission

NASA announced on Wednesday (6) that it has re-established contact with the CAPSTONE mission, a small spacecraft that will test a new orbit around the Moon. Contact had been lost on Monday (4), when she was unable to communicate with one of the stations on the Deep Space Network, a network of antennas that the agency uses to send commands and receive data from its spacecraft.

Further details on the resumption of communications were not released, nor did NASA detail what caused the problem. Because of him, the agency postponed small course correction maneuvers that were scheduled for the morning of this Tuesday (5). Despite this, the spacecraft continues on its “Lunar Ballistic Transfer” trajectory.

This trajectory makes it possible to save fuel, in addition to reducing the weight and size of the spacecraft, in exchange for longer travel time to the Moon. Insertion into Lunar orbit is scheduled for November 13. In comparison, on a straight trajectory, such as that used during manned Apollo missions, the journey takes three days.

?rel=0&hd=0″ width=”640″ height=”385″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”1″>

CAPSTONE is a spacecraft similar in size to a microwave oven that was launched into space on June 28, aboard an Electron rocket, from the US company Rocket Lab. It aims to test a new orbit around the Moon called a “near straight halo orbit”, which could be used in the future by the Lunar Gateway space station, which will serve as a fulcrum for manned missions to the Moon in the Artemis program.

In addition, it will test a kind of “Lunar GPS” called the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System (CAPS), measuring its position in relation to another NASA satellite called the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), without relying on ground stations.

Source: NASA