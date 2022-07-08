NASA updates state of CAPSTONE spacecraft after silence and loss of communication

Launched on June 28, the spacecraft CAPSTONE generated total suspense NASA after being radio muted and without any kind of communication. Lasting about 1 day, luckily, the space agency has just brought a positive update and informs that it has returned to contact with the spacecraft.

According to details shared by FayerWayera Advanced Spacethe company that designed and built the orbiter, did not reveal details of the accident that caused the failure, only informed through a tweet that communication had been re-established. “We have re-established communications with CAPSTONE. The ship looks happy and healthy. More details coming soon”.

See the original post below. (If you can’t see it, just access the link). [Continua depois do tweet do destaque].

We have re-established communications with CAPSTONE.

The spacecraft is looking happy and healthy. More details to eat. pic.twitter.com/0qm4mU881M — Advanced Space (@AdvancedSpace) July 6, 2022

Why is the CAPSTONE mission important?

First of all, we want to remind you that such a craft is a microwave-sized CubeSat weighing less than 25 kg, which will test a single elliptical lunar orbit 1,600 kilometers from a lunar pole on its closest pass and the 70,000 km from the other pole at its peak every seven days.

In general terms, this mission will serve as a preparation base for the gatewaywhich to those unaware is a future space station part of the program Artemis and that will serve as a kind of portal to the Moon, which will facilitate not only the transit of astronauts, but also the comings and goings of supplies.

It is also worth remembering that CAPSTONE will test the dynamics of a Near Straight Halo Orbit (NRHO) for at least six months, which will allow to reduce the risk for future spacecraft.

Finally, this CubeSat will bring innovative technology that can help future spacecraft to navigate close to the Moon without high need for communication with Earth.

