Neto highlights Corinthians ‘shirt’ and places club as favorite in Libertadores quarterfinals

One of the great idols in the history of Corinthians, Neto placed the Parque São Jorge club as the favorite for the classification to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022. Flamengo, who beat Tolima, from Colombia, 8-1 on aggregate, will be the opponent of Timão – the matches do not yet have set dates.

Confident in the classification of Corinthians, Neto highlighted the “heavy” shirt of the club and placed the first confrontation of the dispute as the most important. The first leg takes place at Neo Química Arena, as Flamengo had a better campaign in the first phase. Thus, the decision will be in Maracanã.

“Corinthians passes Flamengo. I bet anyone. Corinthians base team can face Flamengo on equal terms. This next phase is totally different. Is different. Corinthians shirt, first game at home and then at Maracanã. I have no doubt that Corinthians has everything to go through”, said the commentator on the program Os Donos da Bola, from Band, this Thursday.

The alvinegro idol also pointed out possible returns of Corinthians players to argue the team’s favoritism. The club did not release predictions of laps, but it can strengthen itself with Fagner, Gustavo Silva, Maycon, Renato Augusto and Willian. Striker Yuri Alberto, who will be available from the 18th, may also be new.

“Next month, Willian, Fagner, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Yuri Alberto and Mosquito will be ready. Corinthians passes Flamengo and goes to the semifinals”, concluded Neto.

The clashes for Libertadores will not be the only ones between the teams within a month. This Sunday, July 10th, Corinthians and Flamengo face each other at Neo Química Arena, at 4 pm, for the Brazilian Championship.

