New Amarok shares chassis with Ranger and brings more technologies

New Volkswagen Amarok blue front

Truck switched from Volkswagen platform to a Ford one
Photo: Volkswagen/Disclosure

Volkswagen revealed this Thursday (07) the new generation of Amarok. Completely redesigned, the truck started to share chassis and body structure with the Ford Ranger, which also underwent upgrades abroad. Production, at least initially, will only take place in South Africa: there is no forecast of launch in Brazil or other Latin American countries.

Despite sharing the platform, called T6, the new Amarok and Ranger are very different from an aesthetic point of view. The Volkswagen pickup maintains some characteristic design traits of the current generation, such as the rectangular wheel arches and the front marked by many horizontal lines. There, the novelty is the adoption of an “X” shaped element on the bumper.

In relation to the current generation, which continues in the Brazilian market, the new Volkswagen Amarok got bigger. The wheelbase has increased by 173 mm, reaching 3.27 m, while the length has increased by 96 mm, totaling 5.35 meters. The width, however, has decreased by 34 mm and is now 1.91 m. The load capacity has also increased and is now 1,160 kg.

The interior of the new Volkswagen Amarok is also very different from the Ford Ranger. In the center of the panel, the highlight is the multimedia center in an upright position, which, in the top-of-the-line versions, is 12 inches. The instruments are also grouped together on a 12-inch digital display. Still unusual in pickup trucks is the electric parking brake on the center console.

There are still other luxuries, such as a Harman-Kardon-branded hi-fi audio system and full-LED headlights. Another highlight of the new Volkswagen Amarok is the steering assistance systems: there are no less than 20 of them, including adaptive cruise control, which includes a traffic sign reader.

mechanics

New Volkswagen Amarok side blue
New Amarok has grown in wheelbase and length
New Volkswagen Amarok blue from the rear with exposed bucket
Carrying capacity has also increased
New Volkswagen Amarok blue from the front
Front features LED headlights and an “X” shaped element on the bumper
New Volkswagen Amarok blue from the rear
Taillights are “C” shaped
New Volkswagen Amarok blue from the front
Truck switched from Volkswagen platform to a Ford one
New Volkswagen Amarok dashboard
Interior displays two 12-inch digital screens

In the African markets, Volkswagen will offer 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter V6 engines, both turbodiesel, with outputs between 150 hp and 250 hp. These are the same units that equip the current generation, but adapted to current emission standards. Also expected is a 2.3 turbo gasoline, of Ford origin, with power in the range of 300 hp.

The mechanical set also includes a 10-speed automatic transmission for versions with a V6 engine. The four-cylinder engines will be mated to manual or automatic transmissions with up to six speeds. Of course, there is no lack of 4×4 traction system, which can be permanent or under drive, depending on the version.

New Amarok won’t come to Brazil anytime soon

Volkswagen will not launch the new Amarok in Brazil, at least in the medium term. The current generation is expected to undergo a restyling in 2024 to hold on for a few more years. In turn, the new crop will be destined, in addition to African countries, to markets in Oceania and Europe.

On the other hand, the new Ranger is already confirmed to launch in Brazil for 2023. As the two trucks share the entire structure, nothing prevents the Ford plant in General Pacheco, Argentina, from also producing the new Amarok in the future. However, if that actually happens, it will still take a good few years.

Since the new Amarok is not coming, watch the video with the evaluation of the current generation!

