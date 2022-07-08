New Final Fantasy VII Rebirth details; story will not be summarized, changes and more

Facebook

The Gematsu website has compiled information that was disclosed in recent interviews with Yoshinori Kitase (executive producer of the series Final Fantasy VII), Tetsuya Nomura (creative director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth / creative director of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and character designer) and Mariko Sato (producer of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion).

See below what was said about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. In case you missed it, see the compilation and more details of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

(Regarding why it is called a rebirth rather than remake 2…) So much remake how much rebirth have a similar meaning to ‘newborns’. Furthermore, if the let’s call it Remake 2it could give the impression that there will be a 3, 4, 5 and so on… besides that two only exists because of 1. This also means that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth can be enjoyed sufficiently on its own.

The reason for the delay in the announcement of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth it was because we weren’t sure if it was going to be a two-part work or a trilogy.

Usually when it comes to the series Final Fantasy, only core members are kept after a game is completed, while most other employees move on to other teams. However, since the project Final Fantasy Remake it was decided to be released in multiple parts from the beginning, the same team managed to start work on the sequel, keeping their teamwork, know-how and momentum, so development went extremely fast. However, due to the large amount of resources required, there is no time for breaks and things are always moving at full speed. The fundamentals are complete and we are currently in the mass production phase. Development is going well.

We’ve already started working on areas like the plot and setting for the third title.

Just as we created Midgar so that fans of Final Fantasy VII original can appreciate it, we are taking care to develop rebirth so as not to spoil the image fans have of the original. For this reason, the volume is quite large.

We’ve heard concerns from fans asking ‘can the story really be told in a trilogy?’ and ‘will it be a shortened / abridged version?’ but it will not be a summary.

As for whether the game is open world or not, that will be announced with the next information release.

The general systems of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be transferred.

The scene where Cloud and Sephiroth are walking together in the trailer is a flashback scene of Cloud.

The 3D models of the main characters have not changed. However, some characters have been tweaked, such as Yuffie’s model, which we’ve retouched from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

The focal point of the story has not changed. As for the new mysteries that differ from the Final Fantasy VII original, players of the original will be able to enjoy the game in a new way. The challenge we faced for this project was how to include these new mysteries without deviating from the original.

Regarding game progression, there will be some changes. If while you’re playing you think ‘is that cut?’, it’s because the story structure has changed a little bit due to the nature of it being a trilogy. While the order in which you visit certain places may change, our policy is essentially to not cut anything.

It’s exclusive to the PlayStation 5 because of the graphics quality, of course, as well as the SSD’s access speed. As the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, the stress of loading is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the PlayStation 5 specs to overcome this and travel the world comfortably.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released by the end of 2023 (Brazilian summer) for PS5.