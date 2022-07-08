New investment allows access to the debenture market for BRL 10

The debentures must have an issue equal to or above R$300 million. And the monthly trading volume must be at least BRL 10 million,

On June 28, the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, began trading its first index fund, known as ETF (Exchange Traded Funds), for the private credit of Brazilian companies. The launch of the ETF Debentures DI by BTG Pactual took place in partnership with Teva Indices.

ETF Debentures DI accounts are traded by ticker DEBB11. Investment negotiations started to be made with the initial value of R$ 10 per share. The administration fee is 0.6% per year. The investment target portfolio has more than 80 debentures indexed to CDI.

The BTG fund allows investors to access, through a single paper, a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds from publicly-held companies. The launch increases the portfolio of Fixed Income ETFs available on the Brazilian stock exchange. In all, there are 8 assets of this type on B3.

Until then, 6 ETFs had exposure to Government Bonds and 1 ETF to DI Futures Contracts. Now, B3 has exposure to Corporate Securities, in order to increase diversification.

How is the debenture ETF index formed?

To be included in the index, the debentures must have an issue equal to or above R$300 million. And the monthly trading volume must be at least BRL 10 million, and 40% of the presence on trading days.

Once added, assets follow at least one year in the composition of the index. This, except in cases of credit events. Currently, the index portfolio comprises 90 assets from 61 issuers. Once a month it is rebalanced to follow market changes.

In addition to enabling the diversification of portfolio exposure in a simple way, debentures have another advantage, which is differentiated taxation. As the term of the ETF is over 720 days, the Income Tax rate is 15%, regardless of the term of permanence in the asset, the same as for shares.

