New Pearl Byington Hospital will start operating in the coming months | Sao Paulo

Mayor Ricardo Nunes inspected on the morning of this Wednesday (06), the works on the premises of the new building of the Pérola Byington Hospital, in the Nova Luz region. Built in an area provided by the City of São Paulo, the hospital, which is a reference in the care of women and the largest in Latin America, will start operating in the coming months with state management.

With more than 50 thousand m², the construction was a Public-Private Partnership, with financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). “It is a work of the State Government with the private sector and with the City Hall of São Paulo. The land belongs to the city hall”, said Mayor Ricardo Nunes.

The new Pérola Byington Hospital, which is 99% complete, will serve specialties such as gynecological and breast oncology, high-complexity gynecology, palliative care and assisted human reproduction, in addition to teaching and researching the residency program in Gynecology. and Mastology. For this, it will have 172 new beds, 92 of which are surgical, 10 in the Day Hospital, 10 in the ICU and 60 in clinical settings.

The equipment and furniture are also in the final stage of installation. At this moment, high-tech equipment essential for the operation of the unit is already installed, such as tomographs, magnetic resonance imaging, petscan and equipment for performing radiotherapy.

When fully operational, the hospital should expand chemotherapy and hormone therapy services by 66%. The new unit will have tomography with sedation, magnetic resonance imaging (PET-CT) and will also expand the offer of mammotomy and urodynamics.

The hospital will have the annual capacity to carry out 12,800 hospitalizations, 107,000 outpatient visits, 21,000 chemotherapy sessions, 23,700 hormone therapy sessions and 19,800 radiotherapy sessions.

Assistance to victims of sexual violence and technology

The new unit will also have a space dedicated to the Bem-me-quer program, a partnership between the State Departments of Health, Public Security and the State Attorney General’s Office, a pioneer in the country, which offers free medical care, psychological and legal assistance and comprehensive monitoring of women and children victims of sexual violence.

The new facilities will bring more humanized spaces aimed at women victims of violence, with multidisciplinary teams for comprehensive care.

The unit also has modern and cutting-edge equipment for quality service. With the incorporation of new technologies to the assistance activity, the unit must implement a telemedicine expedient, in addition to having expanded hours for performing therapeutic and diagnostic surgical procedures.

