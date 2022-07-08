Nubank card limit increases when the invoice is brought forward? Understand the ‘trick’

Many bank customers don’t know, but you can pay the credit card bill before it even closes. The practice is mainly adopted when there is a need to release more limit to make a specific purchase.

Read more: Good tip: see how to receive up to R$ 1,500 in cashback through Nubank

In the case of Nubank, the bank offers the option of prepayment of the invoice for customers who wish to reestablish part or the total of the limit more quickly in the purple – nickname given to the Nubank card. Payment can be made using the money available in the account of the fintech or by ticket.

The customer who chooses to debit a digital account will have the limit re-established on the spot. For those who prefer to pay via bank slip, the increase in purchasing power will only be restored after the bank clears, which can take up to 3 business days – an option that should not be advantageous considering the urgency of releasing more limit.

How to anticipate the Nubank invoice through the application?

See the step-by-step below how to release more limit on Nubank credit card:

Access the Nubank application; Then make sure you are in the correct month and click on your current invoice; Go to the “Pay Invoice” option; Enter the amount to be paid and then confirm.

Once the steps are completed, the advance payment will be deducted from the current invoice. The remainder of the amount will be called the “additional amount”.

Does advancing the Nubank invoice increase the limit?

The advance payment of the Nubank card bill is an option for those who want to increase the limit for a one-off expense, whether in an emergency situation or, for example, during a trip.

However, in general, advancing the bill for the purple does not increase the Total Limit offered by the bank, but only the Available Limit. Those who want greater purchasing power can apply for the increase to the bank or continue using the card without payment delays to receive the purchasing power update at some point.