Number of monkeypox cases rises to 142

Brazilian health agencies confirmed 36 new cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the last few hours. In total, there have already been 142 cases of the viral disease caused by the hMPXV virus (acronym for Human Monkeypox Virus).

according to Ministry of Health, the majority (98) of cases were confirmed in the state of São Paulo. Then comes Rio de Janeiro, with 28 occurrences of the disease, Minas Gerais (eight), Ceará (two), Paraná (two), Rio Grande do Sul (two), Distrito Federal (one) and Rio Grande do Norte (one ).

In a note released to the press this Thursday morning (7), the ministry reaffirms that it is in direct contact with the state health departments, monitoring cases and tracking people with whom patients have had contact.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (oops), traditionally, monkeypox is transmitted mainly by direct or indirect contact with blood, body fluids, skin lesions or mucous membranes of infected animals.

Secondary or person-to-person transmission can occur through close contact with infected secretions from the airways or skin lesions of an infected person, or with objects recently contaminated with patient fluids or wound materials. Transmission occurs mainly by respiratory droplets. There is no evidence that the virus is transmitted sexually.

Treatment

There is no specific treatment, but the clinical conditions are usually mild, requiring care and observation of the lesions, according to PAHO. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of symptoms, people develop skin lesions, usually on the mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital areas.

To the prevention, close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as with any material that has been used by the infected. It is also important to wash your hands, washing them with soap and water or using alcohol gel.

*Source: Brazil Agency