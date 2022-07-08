OAB asks Public Ministry to act against Leo Lins after ‘joke’ about child with hydrocephalus | Ceará

The Brazilian Bar Association Section of Ceará (OAB-CE) established, this Thursday (7), a representation in the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) against comedian Leo Lins, who appears in a video making an offensive joke about a child with hydrocephalus, who would live in Ceará.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

In a letter, the OAB requested that the agency take action in relation to the video, which provoked reactions on social networks, generating several criticisms of the comment made by the comedian. The negative repercussion of the video and the act led to Leo’s dismissal from SBT, the broadcaster where he worked. The company declined to comment on whether the fact was related to the comedian’s speech.

Comedian Leo Lins makes a joke about a child with hydrocephalus in Ceará, and the video is criticized on social media

Understand what hydrocephalus is, a disease that was the subject of a ‘joke’ by Léo Lins; comedian was fired after backlash

The document argues that “jokes” of this nature are unworthy of being broadcast. “The repeated lack of sensitivity and respect shown by the artist reaffirms that, in the search for moments of prominence and applause, the human being can be cold and mean”, said the OAB.

The representation is signed by the president and vice-president of the OAB-CE, respectively, Erinaldo Dantas and Christiane Leitão, and by the president of the Commission for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CDDPD), Emerson Damasceno.

The president of the OAB-CE, Erinaldo Dantas, clarifies that the Brazilian Inclusion Law prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities.

“The aforementioned comedian has been known for ‘jokes’ of a derogatory nature, to which investigations are necessary in order to verify the existence or not of a criminal offense”, explained Erinaldo Dantas.

For Emerson Damasceno, president of the Commission for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities of the OAB-CE, freedom of expression cannot be a reason for actions like that of Leo Lins to go “unpunished”.

“We emphasize that we support freedom of expression, but that facts of this nature cannot be exempt from the law. The inertia of institutions in the face of something so reprehensible is not what is expected in a democratic state of law”, said Emerson.

Hydrocephalus is a condition that happens when the amount of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) or CSF, as it is also known, increases in the skull. This abnormal increase in CSF volume dilates the ventricles and compresses the brain against the bones of the skull, causing a series of symptoms that need emergency treatment to prevent more serious damage, according to the Ministry of Health.

The video, which is no longer on the comedian’s official profile on Instagram, was also repudiated by the Association for Assistance to Children with Disabilities (AACD), a national entity that is a reference in the cause. “The AACD vehemently repudiates the ‘joke’ made by Leo Lins in a video released on the comedian’s social networks”, said the note made by the entity.

“In an extremely unhappy and quite capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities “children with various types of problems” and shows disrespect to the residents of Ceará”, added the AACD publication. See the full AACD note below..