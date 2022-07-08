One-year-old twins die crushed by fire in Ribeiro das Neves – Gerais

Neighbors gathered outside the house where the children died, in Ribeiro das Neves (photo: PMMG/REPRODUO)

Two twin children were crushed to death in a fire this Thursday afternoon (07/07) in Ribeiro das Neves, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The victims were one year and five months old.

According to the Military Police, the children’s 20-year-old mother left the twins alone at home to take the other two children to their maternal grandmother’s house for lunch and a shower.

After three hours, she returned home to find the two babies under fire and smeared with oil. The material was in a pan over the fire and was not hot.

One of the twins was even taken to the grandmother’s house and there was an attempt to revive him, but the baby was already dead.

In a statement to the Civil Police, the woman stated that she does not usually leave the children alone, but that her husband did not leave his cell phone at home and she was unable to contact anyone to take care of the children. She also reported that she tried to talk to a neighbor, but got no response.

Without passages by the police, the children’s mother was arrested on suspicion of abandonment of a disabled person.

She was taken to the Ribeiro das Neves police station and should be transferred this Friday (07/08) to the Vespasiano women’s prison, pending a custody hearing.