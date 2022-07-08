Operation ‘Vaga Zero’ fulfills warrants against the secretary of health for fraud in bidding

The health department of the city of Selvíria, 399 kilometers from Campo Grande, was the target of an operation by Dracco (Department for Repression of Corruption and Organized Crime), on Thursday morning (7), after allegations of fraud and bidding, embezzlement and criminal association.

Search and seizure warrants determined by the Court of the 2nd Criminal Court of the District of Três Lagoas had been carried out. He also had a precautionary measure at the municipal hospital. Documents were seized from the hospital for the investigation of fraud in bidding.

the investigations

The investigations began after complaints that the health secretariat was illegally issuing bids in favor of companies providing medical services, indicating generic justifications, for urgent and emergency medical transport – zero vacancy – of patients from the hospital in Selvíria to Campo Grande, between the years 2015 to 2019.

According to the denounced facts, companies from another state, about 700 kilometers away from Selvíria, would have been hired to provide the service, without demonstrating a clear justification that would indicate the waiver of their hiring.

Waiver of bids

Successive waivers of bids for contracting medical services for intercity transport of SUS patients not preceded by the formal procedure; These dispensations occurred in a short space of time, always having the same object, that is, the intercity transport of SUS patients in urgent and emergency situations to Campo Grande and Três Lagoas, and the municipal secretary of Selvíria already had its own service mobile ICU (Intensive Care Unit) that could perform this function; among others, which would not justify the contracted transport.

