Pabllo Vittar surprises by announcing his intention to create an account on an adult content platform: “Hot photos”

We already know that fans can expect all kinds of news from Pabllo Vittar, but this time the singer took everyone by surprise and made a bold revelation. She informed that she intends to create an account on an adult content platform to feel more “at ease” in the images, as her profiles are also accessed by children who follow her career.

It’s just that she wants to publish more intimate images, such as panties photos for example, but it couldn’t be on Instagram, because she has underage followers and because of the application’s guidelines. She used her social media to find out what her fans think about it. In a video in the Stories of her Instagram account this Wednesday (6) she made the outburst and launched the question to the followers.

“Girls, I’m seriously thinking about getting on some platform to be able to post my panty photos. What do you think? Not only my panty photos, but my hottest photos”, began the singer talking to fans. OnlyFans needs to pay subscriptions to view publications.

She wanted to know what fans think of the idea: “Because here on Instagram it’s ‘paia’, right, I won’t be posting my photos here. There are kids here, we have to respect Instagram guidelines, right? And then I’m seriously thinking about getting on some kind of platform so I can post my pictures, because I like it. What do you think?” asked the singer.