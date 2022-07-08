Palmeiras receives a millionaire prize for a place in the quarterfinals of Liberta; see how much the club has made

Palmeiras eliminated Cerro Porteño with an aggregate score of 8-0 in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. But in addition to the sporting result, Verdão has already won a financial “heavy” with these achievements since the group stage, since going to the quarterfinals takes to the club’s coffers another 1.5 million dollars (R$ 8 millions). Now, in all, Alviverde accumulates R$ 29.6 million.

Any team that has qualified for the group stage of the continental competition has already guaranteed 3 million dollars (R$ 16 million), which refer to the prize of 1 million dollars (R$ 5.34 million) for each of the three matches as home team.

Thus, all 32 clubs that were in the group stage of the tournament took home R$ 16 million, including the eliminated ones. However, those 16 who went to the round of 16 will each take US$1.05 million (R$5.6 million), which increased the coffers of those classified for the knockout stage by more than R$21. millions.

With the classification of the teams for the quarterfinals of Liberta, each one pockets 1.5 million dollars (R$ 8 million). So, those clubs that reached the quarterfinals and started the competition in the group stage, have come this far accumulating 5.55 million dollars (R$ 29.6 million), a lot of money for them.

As the prize pool will gradually increase, those who make it to the semifinals will earn another US$2 million (R$ 10.68 million) each of the four privileged players in the tournament.

The club that reaches the final will already take at least 6 million dollars (R$ 32 million), which is the prize given to the runner-up. The champion will have 16 million dollars (R$ 85.44 million). The value is one million dollars (R$ 5.34 million) higher than that offered in the 2021 edition, won by Palmeiras himself.

Thus, if Verdão wins the third consecutive championship, he will pocket a prize pool of 23.55 million dollars (R$ 125.8 million). The value in reais, of course, will vary according to the dollar exchange rate at the time the payment is made.

See the prizes offered in each phase of Libertadores-2022

Group stage: 3 million dollars (R$16 million)

Eighth finals: 1.05 million dollars (R$ 5.6 million)

Quarterfinals: 1.5 million dollars (BRL 8 million)

Semifinal: 2 million dollars (R$ 10.7 million)

Runner-up: 6 million dollars (BRL 32 million)

Champion: 16 million dollars (R$ 85.44 million)

TOTAL for champion: 23.55 million dollars (R$ 125.8 million)