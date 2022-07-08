‘Pantanal’: Guta will fight Zuleica over Tenório and the two will fight; see images from today’s chapter | come around

In this Thursday’s chapter of Pantanal, the weather will boil between Guta (Julia Dalavia) and zuleica (Aline Borges). On a visit to the family in São Paulo, Tenório’s daughter (Murilo Benício) goes to ask the housewife about what it was like to live knowing that the farmer has two families. The two will exchange many barbs, until Zuleica will get stressed.
“Then why don’t we stop this little game and you don’t just tell me what you want to know?”, she will instigate.
“I want to know if you love my father?”, Guta will ask.
Without thinking twice, Zuleica will be very direct in her answer:
“I love your father, Guta, so much, and I’m so grateful to him, that I accepted to share him with a woman he was unhappy with his whole life and from whom he never had the courage to separate… … And from you!”
Want to see more? Check out the pictures of the bullshit:
Guta (Julia Dalavia) will approach Zuleica (Aline Borges) — Photo: Globo
Zuleica (Aline Borges) will be outraged at the attitude of Tenório’s daughter (Murilo Benício) — Photo: Globo
Guta (Julia Dalavia) will ask if she loves the farmer — Photo: Globo
Zuleica (Aline Borges) will be honest in her answer — Photo: Globo
