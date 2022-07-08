Partial points out which couple should be eliminated between Adryana and Albert, Brenda and Matheus and Eliza and Hadballa; vote and opine

The formation of the ninth DR of the Power Couple Brazil 6 concluded last Wednesday night (6th), with Adriana and Albert, Brenda and Matheus and Eliza and Hadballa on the straight. As the vote in the reality led by Adriane Galisteu is to stay, the least voted duo leaves the dispute this Thursday (7).

According to a partial poll by UOL Splash, the Bretheus couple remains the public’s favorite, with 61.25% of the votes. Albert and Adriana appear next, with 29.58%. On the other hand, the former BBB and his wife have only 9.17% of the viewers’ preference.

How was the formation of DR

Karol and Mussunzinho came out on top in the Prova dos Casais and, with that, they escaped directly from the hot seat, since they had the worst value of the cycle. Thus, Adryana and Albert occupied a stool in the DR, with a balance of R$ 32 thousand.

On the other hand, the former participants of Brincando com Fogo Brasil did poorly in the dynamics of the couples and returned to the hot seat. In the open vote, there was a tie between Hadballa and Eliza and Karol and Mussunzinho and Brenda and Matheus broke the tie in favor of the actor and the digital influencer. The Special Power left everything the same again, but Casal Power confirmed the coach and physical trainer on the straight.

Power Couple Brasil Poll 6: which couple should be in reality?

If you cannot view the poll, click here.