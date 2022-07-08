Patrícia Poeta complains about prices and takes Manoel Soares reverse

Presenter Patrícia Poeta continues to star in unusual moments at the Meeting. This Friday (7/8), she ended up being reversed by Manoel Soares after commenting on the high inflation that plagues Brazil.

During the program, she commented on the increase in prices, especially in food. According to Patrícia, after moving to São Paulo, she is eating more outside the house and has noticed an increase in the cost.

“I’ve been feeling this because I haven’t settled in yet and I’ve been eating out. And you really feel how much more expensive it is,” he said.

Manoel Soares, then, recalled that those most affected by the rise in prices are not people like them: “We are privileged, we manage to have a more organized life. I wonder who is living on the monthly salary. It’s practically impossible. No way, it’s absurd. And the salary…”

On social media, netizens commented on the moment and asked Manoel Soares to command the morning show: “Meeting can now be on vacation for Patricia Poeta. Let Manoel Soares perform alone”, said one internet user.

“Meeting with Madame Sinhá Paty Poeta, it’s one of the following: forcing the viewer to migrate to paid content or change the channel. The thing is bad even on purpose, however, with strategy”, commented another.

