Paulo André looses the verb and defends ex-girlfriend, mother of his son, from attacks on social networks: “I don’t have to”

Former BBB and athlete Paulo André made a point of defending, through Twitter, his ex-girlfriend Thays Andreata, who is also the mother of his only child. According to the finalist of the reality show, the model is his great friend and close in his life, but ended up being the victim of attacks that came from his own fans.

“Understand one thing, Thays is the woman who generated the most precious thing in the world for me, she is part of the best thing that has ever happened to me, which is my son, not to mention that she went through the most difficult situation of my life with me, where she was even stronger than me and helped me a lot to overcome the way Paulo André came into the world!” he began.

Then he recalled the support he had from her in difficult times in his life. “He supported me in my decisions and was always on my side. And it’s not about a relationship, first of all we were friends and we remain friends to this day”, complemented the athlete, who was in second place in the BBB 22.

“I’ll jump the bullet for them”

In the sequence, he said that he will respect the opinion of his followers., but only from those who respect it in the comments. “I will always respect the healthy opinion of all of you, but I am not obligated to see attacks and disrespectful comments on her in my TL, just as I would not accept to see attacks on anyone in my family. I will always jump in the bullet for them”.

PA then amended: “I’m not asking and I’m not forcing anyone to like anyone, but the least people should have is RESPECT! To the fans who are not part of this, they will always have my love. I will do my best not to hurt you.”