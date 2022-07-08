PEC of kindness is postponed in defeat for the government

Arthur Lira was concerned about low quorum and said he would not risk voting on the proposal

The Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), postponed the vote on the PEC on kindness this Thursday (7.Jul.2022). There was a risk that the proposal would be rejected if analyzed. This is a defeat for the federal government.

The proposal allows for an increase in the Auxílio Brasil until the end of the year and in the gas allowance, among other benefits, less than 3 months before the election. The faster the boosted benefits can be paid out, the greater the chance that the measure will have electoral effects.

The PEC is the main bet of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to increase his chances of reelection. Voting intention polls show that he is at risk of losing to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 1st round.

the last survey PowerDate, released on Wednesday (6.Jul.2022), detected that Lula has 44% of voting intentions for the 1st round. Bolsonaro has 36%.

What indicated to Arthur Lira that the proposal was in danger of being rejected was a request to close the discussion, used to speed up the analysis of projects.

The application was approved with 303 votes. Proposed amendments to the Constitution need at least 308 votes in 2 rounds to pass the House. In other words: if the score was repeated, the PEC would be rejected.

“I will not risk this PEC or the next PEC [do piso salarial dos enfermeiros] with this quorum in the House today”, he said at the end of the session, in plenary. The proposal should return to the agenda on Tuesday (12.Jul.2022).

“There were 7 Opposition highlights [trechos para serem votados separadamente] that needed 308 votes to be rejected. So I started the session and ended it. Therefore, highlights can no longer be displayed. On Tuesday we vote for everything, the 1st round, the highlights and the 2nd round”declared the president of the Chamber to the Power 360.

Lira had been setting an accelerated pace in the processing of the proposal. The PEC was approved by the Senate on June 30 and sent to the House.

The president of the Chamber added the proposal to another already approved by the CCJ (Commission and Constitution and Justice) to skip the analysis by the collegiate. He also held plenary sessions in series to exhaust the deadlines necessary for the proposal to be voted on in the special committee.

The last collegiate finished voting the PEC on the afternoon of this 5th. Hours later the project began to be discussed in the plenary.

There was pressure from the government for the Senate text not to be changed. If the Chamber approves a proposal different from the one voted on by the senators, a new analysis will be required in the Upper House.

The postponement is a victory for the opposition parties, which have been trying, without success, to delay the process.

Left parties, especially, know that the proposal will strengthen Bolsonaro. Voting against the PEC, however, is not an option.

Congressmen who do not vote in favor will find it difficult to explain the choice to the poorest electorate. They will run the risk of not being reelected in October.

The postponement of the proposal, in addition to making the government lose precious days, can make the project unfeasible.

Next week is the last week before the start of the Legislative recess. Deputies already planned to be in their electoral bases organizing their reelection campaigns. It will be necessary to mobilize the government so that the PEC can be voted on.

Read in the following infographic the benefits made possible in the PEC of kindnesses: