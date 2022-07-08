Petrobras launches global bond buyback offer of up to $1.5 billion

Titles have been separated into two distinct categories, and the offer will be valid for all that are already in circulation.

Petrobras will carry out action until July 12



THE Petrobras announced this Wednesday, 6th, the launch of a global offer to repurchase the company’s securities, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance BV (PGF), limited to US$ 1.5 billion. The company’s bonds were split into two groups, with PGF spending up to $750 million per group. Petrobras also informed that, if the bonds offered for repurchase by investors exceed the limit of US$ 750 million, the offer can be canceled, but accepted for subsequent bonds, following an order of priority and until the limit is reached.

The repurchase offer is for all outstanding global bonds with maturities in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031, 2034, 2051, 2043 and 2050. In addition, holders who surrender their bonds will also receive capitalized interest, up to the settlement date. The amount to be paid to investors who decide to sell their securities will be equivalent to the yield, which is the investor’s rate of return. According to Petrobras, the yield rate will be set in New York at 11 am on July 12, 2022, the same date on which the buyback offer will expire. The transaction will be conducted by the following banks: BofA Securities, Banco Bradesco BBI, Credit Agricole Securities (USA), Deutsche Bank Securities, JP Morgan Securities LLC and SMBC Nikko Securities Americas.