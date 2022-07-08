Petrobras (PETR4) and Raízen (RAIZ4) will benefit from the approval of the Aid PEC, says Credit Suisse

In a report, Credit Suisse commented on the “good side” for the stock market of the Proposed Amendment to the Aid Constitution (PEC), despite the fiscal risks that are being closely monitored by investors.

The members of the special commission destined to discuss the PEC in the Chamber of Deputies approved, last Thursday (7), the substitute presented by the rapporteur of the matter, deputy Danilo Forte (PSB-CE). There were 36 votes in favor and 1 against. The basic text was for analysis by the plenary but, due to the low quorum in the plenary last night, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to postpone the vote to next Tuesday (12). .

The text, attached to another proposal that deals with tax incentives for biofuels, creates social programs and expands existing benefits, through the opening of BRL 41.25 billion in extraordinary credits, and institutes a state of emergency until the end of the year. .

Regis Cardoso and Marcelo Gumiero, analysts at Credit, highlighted that the mechanism contained in the PEC to help ethanol producers should provide some relief to the sector, which includes the producer Raízen (RAIZ4).

The proposal establishes, in the Federal Constitution, a differentiated tax regime for biofuels, with advantages over fossil fuels. The intention is to minimize the impact of recently approved measures, which reduced taxes on gasoline and diesel, on the competitiveness of biofuels such as ethanol.

In this sense, aid is created for states that grant tax credits from the Tax on Operations related to the Circulation of Goods and on Provision of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS) for producers and distributors of hydrated ethanol. The payment would be made in monthly installments, proportional to the participation of each unit of the federation in the consumption of biofuel in 2021. The amounts must be shared with municipalities and will be included in the calculation of revenue for the purpose of minimum investment in Education.

For analysts, Raízen should be able to deliver the BRL 13 and BRL 14 billion guidance for the 2022-2023 harvest (Credit’s projection is BRL 13 billion). “At current prices, we see Raízen trading at a consolidated multiple of 4.3 times to 4.7 times the EV/Ebitda ratio. [valor da firma sobre o Ebitda, ou lucro antes de juros, impostos, depreciações e amortizações] for 2022 and 2023 and this number indicates an EV/Ebitda of 3 to 3.3 times the EV/Ebitda for the sugar and ethanol business, well below the historical average of 5.5 times for the sector”, they highlight.

Looking at Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), analysts point out that “the good part” lies in mitigating the risk of an attack on pricing policy and for isolating the company from the political discussion.

“At some point there was also a fear of a tax increase on oil producers, but this possibility seems to have been ruled out and reinforces Petrobras’ governance”, the analysts point out.

Cardoso and Gumiero point out that the total costs of the new PEC of R$ 41.25 billion are quite relevant. But, assuming an oil price of US$ 50 a barrel higher than previously expected, there should be an additional revenue of at least R$ 13 billion per month above the projected (or R$ 160 billion per year).

The gains would come from an increase in royalties (R$2 billion per month), an increase in special participation (R$2 billion per month), Petrobras taxes (R$5 billion per month) and the government’s share in the Petrobras dividend (R$ $4 billion per month).

Analysts have an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for Raízen’s shares, with a target price of BRL 8.50 (up potential of 87% compared to the previous day’s closing) and also for American Depositary Receipts (ADRs, or share receipts, of Brazilian companies that trade assets on the American Stock Exchange) of Petrobras. The target price for PBR assets (common equivalents) is US$ 17, or an upside of 47% compared to the previous day’s close.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related