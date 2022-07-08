PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) evaluate sharing resources, Itaú (ITUB4) acquires slice of Avenue and more

This Friday’s (8) corporate news highlights the purchase of a stake in Avenue by Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4).

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) are studying facility and resource sharing.

Randon, in turn, acquired a trailer and semi-trailer factory in the United States.

Finally, Ecorodovias (ECOR3) recorded a decline in consolidated traffic in June.

Check out more highlights:

Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4)

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) will release a production report on July 21 and the balance sheet for the second quarter will be released on the 28th, the company said in a statement.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

Itaú Unibanco entered into a share purchase and sale agreement, through its subsidiaries, with Avenue Controle Cayman and other selling shareholders, providing for the acquisition of control of Avenue Holding Cayman.

After the regulatory approvals, Itaú will initially acquire 35% of the total and voting capital of Avenue, through a capital contribution of R$160 million and the secondary acquisition of shares, which together total approximately R$493 millions. After 2 years from the closing date of this first stage, Itaú will acquire an additional interest of 15.1%, for an amount to be determined based on a pre-defined adjusted revenue multiple, reaching control with 50.1% of the capital total and voting. After 5 years from the closing date of the first stage, Itaú may exercise a purchase option to acquire the remaining interest held by Avenue’s current shareholders.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3)

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) signed a memorandum of understanding to analyze opportunities to share facilities and resources related to their oil and natural gas production assets, located in the Potiguar and Recôncavo Basins.

The memorandum demonstrates the parties’ intention to coordinate efforts and initiatives, with the aim of expanding the

operational, logistical and commercial efficiency.

Ecorodovias (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias released an operational preview with 30.637 million paying vehicles in June, which corresponds to 9.3% less than the same month of 2021. In the first half of 2022, there were 189.580 million, a decrease of 5.2% compared to the same period a year ago.

The Board of Directors of Randon (RAPT4) purchased the company Hercules Enterprises, which manufactures trailers and semi-trailers located in the State of New Jersey, United States of America, for an estimated price of US$ 39.55 million.

The company approved the issuance of another 2,263,080 common shares, “due to the receipt of timely notifications of the exercise of stock options/subscriptions/payments by 17 Beneficiaries of the SoP Plans, duly qualified”. The addition is BRL 3,960,390.00.

Locaweb’s new capital stock is now R$3,006,936,628.68.

Moura Dubeux (MDNE3)

Moura Dubeux (MDNE3) launched R$ 561 million in general sales value (PSV) in the 2Q, an increase of 11.2% in the annual comparison.

In the semester, R$915 million were launched, an amount 54.6% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2021.

Priner Industrial Services (PRNR3)

Priner Serviços Industriais (PRNR3) reported gross revenue of R$200.6 million, a 66% growth in 2QR compared to the same period in 2021.

The Sovereign Fund of Singapore (GIC Private Limited) reduced its shareholding in the company from 5.41% to 4.99%, now holding 92.5 million common shares.

Ambipar (AMBP3) acquired 100% of CTA Serviços em Meio Ambiente, through its subsidiary Ambipar Response, for an undisclosed amount.

Gerdau Metallurgical (GOAU4)

Kapitalo Investimento reduced its shareholding in the company to 4.71%, holding just under 40.3 million common shares.

Athena Health (ATEA3)

Athena Saúde asked the CVM to cancel its registration as a publicly held company in category A.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related