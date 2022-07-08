PF arrests “Colombia”, suspected of ordering the murder of Dom and Bruno

The Federal Police arrested the Peruvian Rubens Villar Coelho, known as Colombia. The man is suspected of being the mastermind behind the murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, in the Vale do Javari region, in Amazonas, in June this year. The information was revealed by Andréia Sadi’s blog and confirmed by the PF to the column Na Mira, from metropolises.

Colombia is accused of supplying narcotics from Peru and Colombia to Brazilian factions. He was arrested this Thursday (7/7) for using a false document in Tabatinga. In June, the column showed that he was being investigated as one of the suspects in the crimes that shocked the country and the world.

Colombia was detained while testifying. He denied participating in the crimes. The PF will hold a press conference this Friday morning (7/8) to give more details about the case.

However, one of the lines of investigation points out that he would be uncomfortable with the actions of the indigenist. Bruno Pereira even seized boats and fish that belonged to the gang. Profit from illegal fishing for pirarucus and tracajás — a relative species of the common turtle in the Amazon — would only be a means of laundering drug trafficking money.

Rubens Villar Coelho would also have a direct connection with the two brothers arrested by the PF: Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, known as Pelado, and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos. An uncle of Amarildo, who acts as a community leader, is also named as an “employee” of Colombia.

Dom and Bruno were shot to death on June 5 in the Vale do Javari indigenous reserve. Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, or Pelado, Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha, and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, known as Dos Santos, are in prison.

the victims

Bruno was considered one of the most experienced indigenists of the National Indian Foundation (Funai).

He was the regional coordinator of Funai in Atalaia do Norte for five years. In 2019, after fighting illegal mining on indigenous lands, Bruno was relieved of his leadership position.

The exoneration of the server took place at the moment when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) presented a project to release mining in the reserves.

The indigenist was licensed by Funai and was part of the Observatory for the Human Rights of Isolated and Recent Indigenous Peoples (Opi).

Bruno was a constant target of threats, due to the work carried out with the indigenous people, against invaders.

Journalist preparing book

Dom Phillips was a contributing journalist for the British vehicle The Guardian. He moved to Brazil in 2007 and lived in Salvador.

With support from the Alicia Patterson Foundation, Phillips was working on a book about the environment.

In addition to the Guardian, Phillips had already published articles in the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Washington Post and international news agencies.

