PF arrests suspect of being the mastermind of the murder of Dom and Bruno

posted on 08/07/2022 11:17



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The Federal Police arrested, this Thursday (7/8), the Peruvian Rubens Villar Coelho, known as Colombia, in Tabatinga, Amazonas. He is suspected of being the mastermind behind the murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips. The information was confirmed by Andréia Sadi’s blog, on G1.

Colombia was heard at the Tabatinga police station and denied involvement in the killings. Despite this, he was arrested for using false documents.

According to the PF, the man would be a drug dealer and the killers of Dom and Bruno worked for him in illegal fishing in the region. Three people are in preventive custody suspected of having killed the two. Another five people are investigated suspected of having participated in the concealment of the corpse.

This Thursday, the titular judge of Atalaia do Norte, Jacinta Silva dos Santos, ordered the investigation of the crime to be sent to the Federal Court. The justification is the motivation of the crime is related to issues of indigenous rights, which is a federal responsibility.

The expectation is that this Friday, the Federal Police will hold a press conference in which they will provide more details on the state of the investigation.

Dom and Bruno were killed on June 5 while on a trip to Atalaia do Norte. The 72-kilometer journey was supposed to take two hours. After 10 days, their bodies were found on June 15th. According to the report, Bruno died after being hit by three shots, two in the chest and one in the head. And Dom was hit once, in the chest.