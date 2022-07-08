PF suspects that Dom and Bruno’s assassins were employees of Colombia | amazon

According to information obtained exclusively by the Amazon Network, Colombia went to the Federal Police station in Tabatinga, a town close to Atalaia do Norte, on Thursday afternoon to claim that it had no involvement with the murders of the indigenist and the journalist.

Upon identification, agents found that the document presented by the suspect was false. According to PF sources, Rubens Villar had at least two more false documents, one from Brazil and the other from Colombia.

The man was arrested in the act for using a false document. The sentence is six years and there is no bail.

Colombia is suspected of leading an illegal fishing gang in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land region, which has part of the territory within the city of Atalaia do Norte.

Federal Police sources say that Jeferson da Silva Lima, the brothers Amarildo and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, suspected of involvement in the deaths of the indigenist and the journalist, and the five indicted in the concealment of the bodies would be employees of Colombia.

As the motive for the murders was the reprisal of illegal fishermen against Bruno’s inspection work on indigenous lands, the State Court declined jurisdiction and transferred the case to the Federal Court.

There is still no evidence of Colombia’s involvement in the murders.