Pimpão minimizes friction with Remo’s political position

One of the most talked about issues in Brazilian football has been the General Sports Law (PL 1153/19), which was approved last Wednesday (6th) by the Chamber of Deputies. With the main objective of modernizing and also reducing differences in the sport as a whole, some clubs have positioned themselves in a favorable way for the changes, but some athletes have been very critical of the action.

Among the many manifestos that drew attention on social networks, one of them is in relation to the public discussion made by striker Rodrigo Pimpão, in the post published by Clube do Remo on its official profile on Instagram. In addition to exposing his opinion contrary to what was supported by the Azulino club, the striker also discussed with some fans. After a few hours, in addition to deleting the comment, Pimpão used his personal profile to clarify the situation.

Remo supports changes in Rei Pelé and Pimpão criticizes the stance

“They want to create ‘a monster’ on top of the comment I made on Remo’s Instagram. I even deleted the comment, because it became tiring and even went to another focus that I wouldn’t like and that’s why I decided to delete it. I want to leave it well Of course, I don’t have anything against Remo, but against the law, which has some things that are changing, and it’s not for us players”, he said.

If, on the one hand, the player criticizes the bill because some points affect the labor rights of professional athletes, on the other hand, he emphasizes that the proposal presented in the Chamber of Deputies and which will now be presented to the Federal Senate, also presents significant improvements to the national sport in its various modalities, as well as to women’s football and youth categories.

“We from all grades have a group and we are talking about it. I also want to make it clear that this law has many good things for the sport in Brazil, in relation to fights, women’s football, the basic categories, so let it be clear that it’s only with professional football that this needs to be corrected”, he clarified.

Finally, Rodrigo Pimpão says that at no time – whether he or other athletes in the Azulino squad – was he made “soft body” over the last clashes held by Clube do Remo and that his main objective is to make Leão return to Serie B. “And let it be clear that there is no player to be soft in a match. My main objective is to go up with Remo and I will fight until the end”, he concluded.

POSITIONING OF THE REMO CLUB

Remaining firm in its support for the law that makes adjustments to the General Sports Law, Clube do Remo has not publicly commented on the statements made by striker Rodrigo Pimpão, who expressed his opposition to the changes. However, behind the scenes and also with the blue fans, the athlete’s speech resonated a lot with some supporting and others criticizing his stance.

In contact with some internal sources of Filho da Glória e do Triunfo, it was reported that the attacker will not be punished by the high dome remista. According to some reports, it was understood that Rodrigo Pimpão’s speech fits the right to freedom of expression, and thus, the club will not issue any type of warning.