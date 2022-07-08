PlayStation Reveals Several Surprise Games; check out

PlayStation brought a series of announcements and updates this Thursday (07). Over the course of the day on the PS Blog, Sony ran seven posts about different games — repeating that sequence from February — produced by independent developers.

As usual, the proposals presented are as varied as possible and will cater to PS4 and PS5 players. Check it out below:

The indies coming to PlayStation were posted on the blog every 15 minutes after 11:00 am ET. Learn about the seven titles in detail:

Sea of ​​Stars (PS4/PS5)

The turn-based RPG is coming to PlayStation consoles in 2023, and Sabotage Studio has revealed several gameplay details in a new trailer. There will be six playable characters throughout your adventure and exploration promises to be a differentiator.

SCHIM (PS4/PS5)

In SChiM, players will control a creature capable of moving through the shadows. The work produced by Extra Nice will arrive in 2023 and the environment is inspired by well-known Dutch locations.

Cult of the Lamb (PS4/PS5)

Running a cult can be problematic, and in Cult of the Lamb, in addition to keeping the place organized to receive your followers, even the feces of your faithful are your responsibility. Along with cleaning, it’s good to keep everyone fed by growing plants and cooking meals.

The game arrives on August 11th.

Signals (PS4)

Horror multiplayer for PlayStation 4 will arrive on October 27. In control of a Replika named Elster, you’ll have to turn around after your ship loses control and an accident occurs. Your mission is to find out where pilot Ariane Yeong is and deal with the invaders.

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition (PS4/PS5)

Q-Games will release the game on PlayStation on September 6 and has prepared a trailer to show what’s new in the Phoenix Edition. Players will travel to new islands and experience new gameplay mechanics.

Cursed to Golf (PS4/PS5)

Launching on August 18th, the game mixes golf, side-scrolling elements and even bets on a roguelike style. Got confused? Watch the trailer below and draw your conclusions:

Inscryption (PS4/PS5)

A different psychological horror odyssey and another roguelike on the list. Inscryption is coming “soon” to PlayStation consoles. Check out:

PlayStation 5 update brings options for ALLM mode

The PS5 received a new update this Thursday (7), highlighting the low latency mode (ALLM). See the new settings available on the console by clicking here!