PlayStation shows off The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gameplay

An unprecedented story. A gameplay not so much. This Thursday (7th), PlayStation presented the first gameplay video for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a game based on the famous character from the Lord of the Rings saga. In the video, just over a minute, you can see what this adventure will be like with a very curious protagonist.

The images show Gollum exploring several different environments and interacting with some creatures. The main gameplay differences are in the way the player can approach his contacts with other characters, in a more subtle way, stealth, or else going up to whoever is in his way.

Precious new gameplay reveals an untold story in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, coming September 1 to PS5 and PS4: https://t.co/UpJM5dl4Fc pic.twitter.com/4OprDzXCp9 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 7, 2022

The gameplay is not very different or revealing, just showing the movement that Gollum makes through the scenarios, climbing, hiding and walking with that way of his that we already know so well. It is worth remembering that the game comes out on September 1, with versions for both PS4 and PlayStation 5, in addition to other platforms.

Story of The Lord of The Rings: Gollum is in the timeline to the first movie

The next big adventure in the Tolkien universe in games will be The Lord of The Rings: Gollum. The game’s plot takes place at the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring — the first film in the trilogy. Check out more here.